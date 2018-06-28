Raiders' Donald Penn: Participates in minicamp
Penn (foot) wasn't limited in practice during the last day of minicamp, Matt Kawahara of SFGate.com reports.
Penn underwent Lisfranc foot surgery in December and has eased his way into practice over the course of the team's spring workouts. However, the lineman's full participation in minicamp suggests Penn should be fully available once training camp opens in late July.
