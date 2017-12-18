Penn exited in the first quarter of Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys with a right foot injury and didn't return, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Penn was sporting a walking boot on the foot after the contest, suggesting that he's likely dealing with a sprain rather than simple soreness after left guard Kelechi Osemele rolled onto his leg with about four minutes remaining in the opening quarter. Penn required assistance off the field and looks like he could be in jeopardy of sitting out the Week 16 contest against the Eagles, which would end a streak of 170 consecutive starts. The left tackle will likely undergo further examinations Monday, but if he's forced to miss time, Marshall Newhouse would likely slide over from the right side to left tackle, while Vadal Alexander would handle Newhouse's spot.