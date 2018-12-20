Raiders' Donald Penn: Unlikely to return from IR
Coach Jon Gruden said Thursday that he doesn't anticipate Penn (leg) playing again this season, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Gruden further noted that a decision on whether to bring Penn back from injured reserve won't be made for at least a couple days. With the Raiders long eliminated from playoff contention, it appears likely that the team will decide not to risk any further injury to the right tackle.
