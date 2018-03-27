Penn (foot) is expected to remain out of action for at least a couple more months, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The veteran tackle underwent Lisfranc foot surgery back in December but will likely be sidelined for offseason programs this spring as he continues to recover. It was last reported in January that Penn was out of a cast, upgrading to a walking boot and scooter. Look for more updates on his status as the offseason continues.