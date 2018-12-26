Penn (groin) will not return this season, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

It had been speculated that there was an inevitable wind blowing in opposition of Penn's favor for a few weeks now. With confirmation coming Wednesday, the veteran offensive lineman will have to wait until 2019 to get back on the gridiron. He should have plenty of time to get back 100 percent before the start of offseason activities.

