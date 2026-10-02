Head coach Klint Kubiak said Friday that the hope is that Thornton (undisclosed) will be back at practice for practice ahead of the Raiders' Week 5 road tilt against the Patriots, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.

Thornton opened the season on injured reserve due to an undisclosed injury that prevented him from participating in the majority of August practices during training camp. Once he's cleared to return, Thornton will likely operate in a depth role at wide receiver behind Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor and Cody White.