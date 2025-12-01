Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Done for day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thornton (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Chargers.
Thornton took a blow to the head in the second half, and he is now officially done for the day with a concussion. The wide receiver caught one of two targets for 11 yards prior to his departure.
More News
-
Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Possible concussion•
-
Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Makes 14-yard catch in loss•
-
Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Not targeted in loss•
-
Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Manages one reception on TNF•
-
Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Will be active Thursday•
-
Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Inactive Sunday•