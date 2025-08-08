Thornton caught one of three targets for 17 yards in Thursday's 23-23 preseason tie against the Seahawks.

Thornton drew the start at wide receiver in 11 personnel next to Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, notably playing ahead of fellow rookie Jack Bech on the outside. However, Thornton was unable to haul in two of his three targets, and the fourth-round Tennessee product was penalized on an offensive offside as well. Nonetheless, Thornton's involvement with the first-team unit bodes well for his viability as a late-round dart throw in deeper leagues and best ball formats, especially given his 4.30 40-yard dash speed on a 6-foot-5, 205-pound frame.