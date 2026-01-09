Thornton finished his rookie campaign with 10 total receptions for 135 yards on 30 targets over 15 games.

Thornton was expected to be more of a developmental project when the Raiders selected him 108th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, but a 10-135-0 receiving line for the 6-foot-5, 205-pound burner was still a major disappointment considering the underwhelming target competition in Las Vegas. That being said, Thornton could compete for a starting WR role on the outside across from Tre Tucker in 2026 if the new regime doesn't address the position in the offseason, though tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is set to remain a focal point in the passing game as well. Nonetheless, fellow rookie receiver Jack Bech was a slightly more productive option than Thornton down the stretch.