Thornton was unable to haul in any of his three targets in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Chiefs.

Thornton actually had a pair of would-be first down receptions wiped out by penalties, but he ended the contest with a zero in the box score because of the flags. Nonetheless, his playing time surged with Jakobi Meyers (knee) and Brock Bowers (knee) sidelined, as Thornton logged 86 percent of the Raiders' offensive snaps. Meyers is tracking to return after the Week 8 bye, so Thornton figures to continue competing with Jack Bech for the WR3 role.