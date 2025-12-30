Thornton caught two of four targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Giants.

Thornton filled the WR2 role behind Tre Tucker with fellow rookie Jack Bech (back) sidelined for Sunday's contest, but Thornton averaged just 3.0 yards per target while playing 78 percent of the Raiders' offensive snaps. If Bech manages to return for a Week 18 matchup against the Chiefs, Thornton's involvement could diminish.