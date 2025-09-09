Thornton caught two of four targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Patriots.

As expected, Thornton played ahead of fellow rookie Jack Bech in the WR3 role behind Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, with Thornton even producing a timely 36-yard reception when the Raiders were facing a crucial third-and-20 from their own 25-yard line late in the fourth quarter. Thornton ultimately played 38 of a possible 63 offensive snaps, but his involvement could increase against the Chargers in Week 2 if All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is sidelined.