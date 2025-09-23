Thornton caught two of four targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Commanders.

Thornton matched Jakobi Meyers' four targets, but fellow wideout Tre Tucker erupted for an 8-145-3 receiving line on nine looks from quarterback Geno Smith, who produced 289 passing yards on just 19 completions in the Raiders' defeat. Thornton has been targeted exactly four times in each of Las Vegas' first three games, and he remains ahead of fellow rookie Jack Bech in the WR3 role with a Week 4 tilt against the Bears looming.