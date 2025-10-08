Thornton failed to reel in either of his two targets in Sunday's 40-6 loss to the Colts.

Thornton was held without a catch for the second straight game Sunday, and his 47 percent offensive snap share was his lowest mark of the season. Through five games, the rookie wideout has recorded just five receptions for 94 yards. Thornton's limited role in the offense makes him extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. The 22-year-old will have his next opportunity to produce when the Raiders host the Titans in Week 6.