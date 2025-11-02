default-cbs-image
Thornton is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

With Thornton the odd man out in Week 9, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, Tyler Lockett and Alex Bachman will handle the Raiders WR duties versus Jacksonville. Through seven games to date, Thornton has caught five of his 19 targets for 94 yards.

