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Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Leaves Friday's practice early

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Thornton (undisclosed) exited Friday's practice early, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

Thornton, who is coming off a 2025 season in which he caught 10 passes for 135 yards on 30 targets over 15 games, is competing with Jack Bech and Malik Benson for slotting in a Las Vegas WR corps that's led by Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor. Any missed time won't help his cause, but in any case the team's No. 3 option at the position may not see heavy volume in 2026, with two-TE sets featuring Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer likely to be used frequently this season.

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