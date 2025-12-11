Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Limited practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thornton (concussion) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com previously indicated that Thornton -- who was inactive in Week 14 -- had cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, but the wideout was nonetheless deemed limited Wednesday. He'll have two more opportunities to upgrade his participation level before the Raiders assign game statuses for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
More News
-
Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Ruled out for Week 14•
-
Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Sidelined at practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Done for day•
-
Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Possible concussion•
-
Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Makes 14-yard catch in loss•