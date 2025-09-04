Thornton is listed as a starter on the Raiders' unofficial depth chart heading into Sunday's regular-season opener against the Patriots, Levi Edwards of the team's official site reports.

Thornton is set to start alongside Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker at wide receiver. The rookie fourth-round pick out of Alabama beat out Jack Bech for a starting role, even though Bech was selected two rounds earlier than Thornton in the 2025 NFL Draft. Vegas currently has only four wide receivers on the 53-man roster after veteran Amari Cooper announced his intention to retire Thursday.