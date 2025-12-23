default-cbs-image
Thornton was not targeted in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Texans.

Thornton played just four offensive snaps in the Raiders' ninth consecutive defeat, while fellow rookie receiver Jack Bech caught two of three targets for 43 yards in the WR2 role behind Tre Tucker. Thornton has not caught a pass since Week 13, and he's even ceded playing time to punt returner Alex Bachman.

