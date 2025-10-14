Thornton was not targeted in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Titans.

Thornton played just two offensive snaps in the Raiders' comfortable win, while fellow rookie Jack Bech remained in the WR3 role behind Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker. Thornton has gone three consecutive games without a reception, becoming an even tougher stash on deep fantasy benches with Las Vegas' bye approaching after a Week 7 contest in Kansas City.