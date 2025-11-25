Thornton caught one of two targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Browns.

Thornton continues to fill the Raiders' WR3 role ahead of fellow rookie Jack Bech, but once again, a 38 percent offensive snap share didn't translate to much fantasy production for Thornton. Meanwhile, Ashton Jeanty (ankle), Brock Bowers and Tre Tucker combined to see 27 total targets from quarterback Geno Smith. Thornton figures to remain a decoy against the Chargers in Week 13.