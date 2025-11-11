Thornton caught one of two targets for four yards in Thursday's 10-7 loss to the Broncos.

Thornton, who was deemed a healthy scratch in Week 9, returned to the lineup Thursday after fellow receiver Jakobi Meyers was shipped to Jacksonville ahead of the trade deadline. However, Thornton made several key mistakes in the prime time contest, including an offensive pass interference penalty on a would-be Tre Tucker touchdown, followed by a drop on an accurate deep ball down the right sideline. Nonetheless, Thornton logged 37 offensive snaps to Jack Bech's 14, and a much more promising matchup against the Cowboys awaits on Monday Night Football in Week 11.