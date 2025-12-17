Thornton failed to record a single target in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Eagles.

Thornton played just eight of the Raiders' 42 offensive snaps, behind fellow wide receivers Tre Tucker (39), Jack Bech (34) and Tyler Lockett (32). The rookie wideout has had an underwhelming start to his career, recording just eight receptions on 25 targets for 123 yards in 12 appearances. Thornton should continue to develop, but it appears the Raiders are unlikely to expand his role in the final stretch of the season. The Tennessee product remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Texans.