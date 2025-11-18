Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Not targeted in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thornton was not targeted in Monday's 33-16 loss to the Cowboys.
Thornton logged 38 percent of the Raiders' offensive snaps behind fellow receivers Tre Tucker and Tyler Lockett on Monday, but quarterback Geno Smith didn't look Thornton's way. Meanwhile, fellow rookie Jack Bech hauled in his lone target for 19 yards before returning to a reserve role. Through nine games played this season, Thornton owns a disappointing 6-98-0 receiving line.
