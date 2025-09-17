Thornton caught one of four targets for 20 yards in Monday's 20-9 loss to the Chargers.

Thornton continued to operate as the Raiders No. 3 wide receiver Monday while playing 57 of the Raiders' 70 offensive snaps behind both Jakobi Meyers (65) and Tre Tucker (64). The rookie wideout saw four targets for the second straight week, so it appears that Las Vegas is intent on getting him the ball as a dynamic playmaker. With that said, Thornton likely faces a tough path to consistent fantasy production in an offense still trying to find its footing early in the season. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old will look to have more of an impact in Week 3 when the Raiders visit the Commanders.