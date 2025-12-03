Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Sidelined at practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thornton (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.
Thornton, who was forced out of the Raiders' Week 13 loss to the Chargers after recording 14 snaps on offense, has two more chances to practice in advance of Sunday's game against the Broncos. If he's unable to gain clearance to play this weekend, added WR snaps alongside Tre Tucker would be available for Tyler Lockett and Jack Bech.
