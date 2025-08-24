Thornton brought in two of three targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 20-10 preseason loss to the Cardinals on Saturday night.

The rookie fourth-round pick wrapped up his first preseason in strong form, recording a 17-yard touchdown reception and also seeing a 10-yard grab wiped out by the Raiders' acceptance of a pass interference penalty, all while working with Geno Smith on the opening possession. Thornton put together a 3-43-1 line on eight targets over three exhibitions, and he's tunneled his way up to the No. 3 spot on the depth chart heading into the regular season, seemingly surpassing fellow rookie Jack Bech.