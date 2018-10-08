Martin rushed for one yard on two carries and failed to secure his lone target in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Chargers.

Martin was generally uninvolved Week 5 as the Raiders played from behind for most of the contest, while starter Marshawn Lynch logged only nine carries of his own. Oakland failed to get anything going on the ground as they rushed for 41 yards on 13 carries as a team, though fellow backup Jalen Richard hauled in a team high six passes. Martin's usage figures to remain limited heading into a Week 6 matchup against the Seahawks.