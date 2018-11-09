Raiders' Doug Martin: Cleared to face Chargers
Martin (hip) doesn't have an injury status for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Martin started the week with a pair of limited practices and never seemed to be in much danger of missing the game. Workload is his real concern on an Oakland team that's been struggling to keep games competitive. The Chargers have given up 4.4 yards per carry, but their success on the other side of the ball has sometimes forced opponents to abandon the run, including a 26-10 win over the Raiders in Week 5 when Marshawn Lynch (groin) was limited to nine carries.
