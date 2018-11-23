Raiders' Doug Martin: Cleared to play Week 12
Martin (ankle) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Baltimore.
Martin was a limited practice participant each day this week after sitting out the second half of a 23-21 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. He'll have a tough time parlaying availability into productivity with the Raiders considered heavy underdogs against a Ravens team that surrenders just 3.9 yards per carry and 94.6 rushing yards per game.
