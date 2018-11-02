Martin rushed 11 times for 49 yards and brought in one of two targets for 20 yards in the Raiders' 34-3 loss to the 49ers on Thursday.

Martin once again handed lead-back duties and was fairly efficient in the role. However, game flow certainly conspired against him, as the 49ers boasted 17-3 lead at halftime that they'd expanded to 31-3 by the end of three quarters. Martin has rushed 24 times for 121 yards in his first two games as the No. 1 back, a feat made all the more impressive by the fact it's taken place behind an offensive line that often has trouble providing any type of resistance against opposing fronts. Martin will hope for more opportunities against the Chargers in a Week 10 battle.