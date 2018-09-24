Martin rushed for 43 yards on nine carries in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Dolphins.

Martin posted season highs in both yardage and touches in Week 3, but starter Marshawn Lynch once again led the Raiders backfield en route to 64 yards and a score on 19 carries. Martin also was overshadowed by fellow backup Jalen Richard in the passing attack, as the latter accounted for six receptions for 59 yards on seven targets. Martin's fantasy value remains limited to deeper leagues while Lynch and Richard continue to produce at full health.