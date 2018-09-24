Raiders' Doug Martin: Dealt nine carries against Miami
Martin rushed for 43 yards on nine carries in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Dolphins.
Martin posted season highs in both yardage and touches in Week 3, but starter Marshawn Lynch once again led the Raiders backfield en route to 64 yards and a score on 19 carries. Martin also was overshadowed by fellow backup Jalen Richard in the passing attack, as the latter accounted for six receptions for 59 yards on seven targets. Martin's fantasy value remains limited to deeper leagues while Lynch and Richard continue to produce at full health.
More News
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Rushes for 24 yards Sunday•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Logs six touches in 10 snaps Monday•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Works behind Lynch again•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: May be quiet Friday•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Given one carry in Raiders debut•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Off to nice start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...