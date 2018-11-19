Coach Jon Gruden doesn't believe Martin's ankle injury is serious, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Martin and his coach have both relayed optimism in the aftermath of Sunday's 23-21 win over Arizona. The 28-year-old running back was held out for the entire second half, but no injury was mentioned until Gruden's post-game press conference. Martin's absence allowed DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard to both reach double-digit carries for the first time all season, while Derek Carr attempted just 31 passes. Richard and Washington will split the backfield work if Martin isn't available for a difficult Week 12 road matchup with the Ravens.

