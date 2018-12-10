Martin rushed 16 times for 32 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 24-21 win over the Steelers on Sunday.

As his final rushing line implies, Martin had a very difficult time finding any running room, but he was able to at least go in from one yard out in the first quarter. It was the veteran's third touchdown in as many games, although he was held without a catch for the first time in eight contests. Martin has now averaged under four yards per carry in two consecutive contests, but he's proven capable of shouldering the lead-back workload while logging double-digit carries in seven consecutive games. Martin will look to boost his overall numbers up against the Bengals in Week 15.