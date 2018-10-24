Coach Jon Gruden referred to Martin as a "feature back" Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

With Marshawn Lynch (groin) placed on injured reserve earlier this week, Martin is now in line to handle the bulk of the carries while Jalen Richard earns most of the work on passing downs. There's also a decent chance Richard sees an uptick in snaps and touches, but Martin is a reasonably safe bet to lead the Raiders in carries during Sunday's matchup with an Indianapolis defense that has given up 110.9 rushing yards per game and 4.0 per carry this season. Oakland will need to lean on Martin, Richard, Jared Cook, Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant after losing Lynch to IR and Amari Cooper to the Cowboys.

