Raiders' Doug Martin: Given one carry in Raiders debut
Martin made his Raiders debut during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions and rushed one time for three yards.
Neither Martin nor starter Marshawn Lynch saw much action Friday, which isn't much of a surprise during a preseason game in which quarterback Derek Carr saw only one drive. Although both DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren flashed in relief of them, there's been nothing to suggest Martin's grip on the No. 2 role is in any danger at this stage.
