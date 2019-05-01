Martin came to terms Wednesday on a contract with the Raiders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Having failed to draw significant interest on the open market after the Raiders let him walk in free agency this offseason, Martin is now back in the mix with an Oakland team that lost veteran Isaiah Crowell to a torn Achilles during a recent team workout. Martin's re-signing comes just weeks after Marshawn Lynch announced his retirement, leaving first-round rookie Josh Jacobs as the clear favorite to open the 2019 campaign in the lead role. While it's unlikely the Raiders view Martin as a direct replacement for Crowell, the 30-year-old should still have every chance to compete with DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren for backup work behind Jacobs and receiving ace Jalen Richard.