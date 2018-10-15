Raiders' Doug Martin: Hindered by game flow again
Martin caught his lone target for eight yards and did not record a carry in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Seahawks.
Martin has logged no more than seven offensive snaps in three consecutive games as the 1-5 Raiders continue to struggle heading into their bye. With Oakland trailing for much of the contest against Seattle, Martin was kept to the sideline as fellow backup Jalen Richard played a role in the passing game en route to seven receptions for 48 yards on eight targets. The Raiders' backfield accounted for just 48 rushing yards on 15 attempts, though quarterback Derek Carr (arm) added 31 yards on four carries of his own.
