Martin rushed for 107 yards and one touchdown on 21 attempts, adding one reception for nine yards during Monday's 27-14 win against the Broncos.

Coming into Monday night's game, it had been 40 straight outings for Martin since the last time he reached 100 rushing yards. But against a Denver defense that earlier this year became the first in NFL history to allow 200-yard rushers in consecutive games within the same season, anything is possible. Martin entered Christmas Eve having averaged a putrid 2.84 yards per carry between Weeks 14 and 15, but he scampered for a 24-yard score in the second quarter to provide Oakland with a 14-0 lead and rode that momentum to an impressive 107-yard showing. He continues to provide virtually no added value as a pass catcher with just three catches for 15 yards over his past four games, but he's offset that deficiency with three rushing scores during that span. Week 17 presents a promising matchup, as Martin and the Raiders backfield prepare to go up against a Kansas City defense that ranks bottom five in terms of both rushing yards (1,987) and rushing touchdowns (19) allowed this season.