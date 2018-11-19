Martin injured his ankle during the first half of Sunday's 23-21 win over the Cardinals, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

This explains why Martin didn't get any touches in the second half after taking 10 carries for 52 yards (and one catch for six yards) through the first two quarters. Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington split work after halftime, with each of the three Oakland running backs ultimately landing between 10 and 12 carries. The team won't have a clear replacement for Martin's power-running role if the 29-year-old isn't available for a Week 12 game in Baltimore.