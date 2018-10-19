Martin is expected to handle a leading role out of the Oakland backfield with Marshawn Lynch (groin) likely to be sidelined for at least a month, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Since Lynch was durable through the Raiders' first six games and Jalen Richard is entrenched as the team's top pass-catching back, Oakland hasn't had much of a need for Martin thus far. After earning 20 total carries over the first three weeks, Martin had played single-digit offensive snaps in each of the team's last three contests, gaining only 12 yards on seven totes during that stretch. With Lynch now facing a multi-week absence and potentially at risk of landing on IR, there's now a window for Martin to resurface as a useful fantasy option. While Richard should benefit from a small spike in carries in addition to filling his usual duties on passing downs, Martin appears better equipped to assume the bulk of the early down work that had been Lynch's domain. Martin hasn't been especially efficient in recent years -- he hasn't averaged more than four yards per carry in any season since 2015 -- but the sizable uptick in touches he'll likely earn makes him worthy of flier in most leagues nonetheless.