Raiders' Doug Martin: Limited with hip injury
Martin was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Martin likely picked up the minor injury during Thursday's 34-3 loss to the 49ers, finishing with 11 carries for 49 yards and one catch for 20 yards on two targets. He's locked in as the lead ballcarrier with Marshawn Lynch (groin) on injured reserve, but Sunday's game against the Chargers looks like another matchup that could lead to regular snaps for passing-down back Jalen Richard. The hip injury doesn't seem like nearly as much of a concern.
More News
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Contributes 69 total yards in loss•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Loses fumble in lead role•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Gets blessing as feature back•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Opportunity knocks with Lynch on IR•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Likely to serve as new lead back•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Hindered by game flow again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz have exceeded Jamey Eisenberg's expectations so far in 2018,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Last week proved it - Josh Gordon is back. He's integrated into the Patriots' offense, and...