Martin was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Martin likely picked up the minor injury during Thursday's 34-3 loss to the 49ers, finishing with 11 carries for 49 yards and one catch for 20 yards on two targets. He's locked in as the lead ballcarrier with Marshawn Lynch (groin) on injured reserve, but Sunday's game against the Chargers looks like another matchup that could lead to regular snaps for passing-down back Jalen Richard. The hip injury doesn't seem like nearly as much of a concern.

