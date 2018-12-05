Raiders' Doug Martin: Logs full practice
Martin (knee) practiced fully Wednesday.
Previous reports suggested that Martin's Week 14 status might be uncertain, which prompted the Raiders to sign C.J. Anderson. Martin's listed full participation Wednesday suggests, however, that he'll be a go Saturday against the Steelers, though it will still be worth monitoring the running back's situation to see if his reps are limited either Thursday or Friday.
