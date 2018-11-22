Martin (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Coach Jon Gruden previously downplayed Martin's ankle issue and the fact that the running back practiced Wednesday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- supports that view. We'll continue to monitor Martin's status in the coming days, but if he's able to go Sunday against the Ravens, he should head the Raiders' Week 12 backfield, though Jalen Richard (especially in passing situations) and DeAndre Washington are both threats to poach touches from the veteran back.

