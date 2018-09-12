Raiders' Doug Martin: Logs six touches in 10 snaps Monday
Martin rushed for 20 yards on four carries and caught two passes on as many targets for a loss of three yards in Monday's loss to the Rams.
Martin accounted for eight less touches than fellow backup running back Jalen Richard, who was heavily involved in the Raiders' aerial attack as he saw 11 targets from quarterback Derek Carr to go along with five carries. Lynch led the backfield with 11 carries for 41 yards and a score, so Martin's fantasy value is still restrained to deeper leagues heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Broncos. Martin logged just 10 offensive snaps out of a possible 74 to open the season, compared to 37 for Richard and 27 for Lynch.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...