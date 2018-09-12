Martin rushed for 20 yards on four carries and caught two passes on as many targets for a loss of three yards in Monday's loss to the Rams.

Martin accounted for eight less touches than fellow backup running back Jalen Richard, who was heavily involved in the Raiders' aerial attack as he saw 11 targets from quarterback Derek Carr to go along with five carries. Lynch led the backfield with 11 carries for 41 yards and a score, so Martin's fantasy value is still restrained to deeper leagues heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Broncos. Martin logged just 10 offensive snaps out of a possible 74 to open the season, compared to 37 for Richard and 27 for Lynch.