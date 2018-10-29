Raiders' Doug Martin: Loses fumble in lead role
Martin rushed 13 times for 72 yards while catching both of his targets for 17 yards and losing a fumble in Sunday's 42-28 loss to the Colts.
Martin was the clear-cut top option on the ground in the wake of Marshawn Lynch's groin injury, as Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington combined for just three carries. The former Buccaneers running back lost a costly fumble one play after Indianapolis took a 35-28 lead in the fourth quarter. By the time Oakland next got the ball, it was 42-28. Martin won't have much time to dwell on that mistake, as he'll be right back in action Thursday in a Week 9 tilt with the 49ers.
