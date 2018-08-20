Raiders' Doug Martin: May be quiet Friday
Raiders coach Jon Gruden suggested Martin won't get much playing time in Friday's preseason game against Green Bay, Vic Tafur of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Gruden seems to be indirectly hinting that Martin will have a spot on the 53-man roster. The 29-year-old back took one carry for three yards in Oakland's preseason opener, but then was held out -- along with a slew of other veterans -- for Saturday's loss to the Rams. Gruden likely wants to use the third preseason game to evaluate Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren. Marshawn Lynch's status as the lead back is the only true piece of clarity in the Oakland backfield.
