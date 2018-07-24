Raiders' Doug Martin: Off to nice start

Martin made a positive impression on Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson during the offseason program, Matt Kawahara of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hoping to rebound from back-to-back nightmare seasons, Martin joined his hometown team in March on a one-year, $1.475 million contract without any signing bonus, per Spotrac. He may have gotten off to a good start during the offseason program, but his contract suggests Martin could still miss out on the 53-man roster if he fails to impress during training camp and the preseason. Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and undrafted rookie Chris Warren are also competing for backup roles behind incumbent starter Marshawn Lynch.

More News
Our Latest Stories