Raiders' Doug Martin: Off to Oakland
The Raiders signed Martin to a contract Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
In his two full 16-game slates, Martin racked up 1,400 rushing yards both times, 743 combined receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns. However, the other four years with the Bucs were rife with injuries, ineffectiveness and suspensions, setting up his release from the team on Feb. 20. With his next destination determined, Martin can focus on a bounce back, but it may be difficult in a backfield populated by Marshawn Lynch, DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard.
