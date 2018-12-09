Martin (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, is expected to play, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Martin was a full practice participant Wednesday through Friday, so it's somewhat surprising he carried an injury designation into the weekend in the first place. Nonetheless, the report should give Martin's fantasy managers more confidence in rolling fantasy lineups for the matchup with the Steelers, who have ranked 11th in the NFL this season with 4.2 yards per carry allowed.