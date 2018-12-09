Raiders' Doug Martin: On track to play
Martin (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, is expected to play, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Martin was a full practice participant Wednesday through Friday, so it's somewhat surprising he carried an injury designation into the weekend in the first place. Nonetheless, the report should give Martin's fantasy managers more confidence in rolling fantasy lineups for the matchup with the Steelers, who have ranked 11th in the NFL this season with 4.2 yards per carry allowed.
More News
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Questionable for Week 14•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Logs full practice•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Inefficient, but finds end zone•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Scores first touchdown of season•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Cleared to play Week 12•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...